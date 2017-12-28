Real Madrid Will Only Attempt to Sign Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga in January

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Real Madrid aren't planning on making many signings during the January transfer window.

In fact, according to AS, Los Blancos only have one target on their radar. And despite losing the recent Clasico to rivals Barcelona, the Primera Division title holders have not altered their plans, as it relates to recruitment, and will only be looking to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The 23-year-old has decided against signing a new deal at Athletic and Real will begin their pursuit as soon as the window reopens on January 1.


Arrizabalaga's current deal runs up until next June and he will be free to negotiate with other clubs next month. His representatives have been informed of Real's intention to trigger his €20m release clause, but there's still the matter of agreeing personal terms.

AS understand that the player will be offered a six-year deal with a yearly salary of €3m. 


The club are said to be well aware of Athletic's stance, and won't even attempt to enter into negotiations with the side as they already deem it to be pointless. Their only means of signing the player in January will be through the triggering of his buyout clause.

As much as Madrid rue the 14-point gap between themselves and Barcelona, they do not intend to bring anyone in apart from Kepa, who is simply a long-term target that has now become available due to his unwillingness to remain with his current club.

Los Blancos are said to have kept their trust in the transfer plans drawn up during the summer and will not deviate in spite of their misfortunes this season.

