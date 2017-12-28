Sevilla Confirm Agreement for Vincenzo Montella to Become New Boss After Eduardo Berizzo Dismissal

December 28, 2017

Spanish club Sevilla have announced reaching a deal with former AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella.

The 43-year-old will have to wait for his legal representatives to oversee a clean departure from the San Siro club, but he is expected to take over at Sevilla by Friday.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "The Sevilla FC and the Italian coach Vincenzo Montella have reached an agreement in principle for him to become first team coach until June 2019.

"The principle of agreement comes once Montella's lawyers have reached an agreement with AC Milan for the disengagement of the coach, which the coach will sign this Friday at the offices of the club Rossoneri. 

"Once signed out, Montella will travel to Seville in the evening of Friday to sign his contract, to head the team on Saturday morning and, later, to be presented."

Montella,who joined Milan in 2016, was let go in November, with Gennaro Gattuso stepping in as his replacement.

 

But he now has a chance to prove his worth in Spain, where the expectations will definitely be lower.

