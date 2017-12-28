VIDEO: Barcelona U14 Youngster Scores Silky Lionel Messi-Esque Goal

Barcelona have published a video on their official Twitter page highlighting another incredible talent the club have on their hands.

U14 star Cristobal Munoz is the youngster responsible for such art, and is the name that Blaugrana supporters will do well to remember.

Munoz channelled what is clearly an inner Lionel Messi hidden within, and embarked on a mazey run from the right side.

The starlet feigned a shot from distance before jinking quickly between two players and prodding home into the far corner. He then ran to the corner flag but didn't really celebrate, as is often the case with 'modest' and 'business as usual' Messi.

A truly fantastic solo goal from what is clearly a highly promising young talent on the club's hands.

Where senior side matters are concerned, Barcelona see out the year nine points clear of Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and look likely to win back the title from Real Madrid, who are a huge 14 points adrift of the leaders.

