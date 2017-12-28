VIDEO: Barcelona U14 Youngster Scores Silky Lionel Messi-Esque Goal

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Barcelona have published a video on their official Twitter page highlighting another incredible talent the club have on their hands.

U14 star Cristobal Munoz is the youngster responsible for such art, and is the name that Blaugrana supporters will do well to remember.

Munoz channelled what is clearly an inner Lionel Messi hidden within, and embarked on a mazey run from the right side.

The starlet feigned a shot from distance before jinking quickly between two players and prodding home into the far corner. He then ran to the corner flag but didn't really celebrate, as is often the case with 'modest' and 'business as usual' Messi.

A truly fantastic solo goal from what is clearly a highly promising young talent on the club's hands.

Where senior side matters are concerned, Barcelona see out the year nine points clear of Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and look likely to win back the title from Real Madrid, who are a huge 14 points adrift of the leaders.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters