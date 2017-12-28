VIDEO: Borussia Dortmund Star Marco Reus Trains in Dubai as He Makes Recovery From Long-Term Injury

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has given an update on his fitness situation, as the German nears his return after a long spell out with injury.

Reus was injured in Dortmund's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in May. The forward has been recovering after his injury, and recently posted on Instagram a video of him training in Dubai.

Step by step! #focus #workholiday A post shared by marcinho11 (@marcinho11) on Dec 28, 2017 at 2:09am PST

Reus is expected to return in March of 2018. The Dortmund hero has been plagued with injuries during his playing career and in a October said that he would give away all his money in order to be fit again.

Like many of his teammates, Reus has been in Dubai recovering over the Bundesliga winter break, with fellow countryman Mario Gotze currently on the road back from injury.

Dortmund are not back in action until the 14th of January, when they host Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park. Der BVB will be hoping to have Gotze back by that time, and with Reus not far behind things are looking up for the German giants.