Watford Set to Make Breakout Star Midfielder Highest Paid Player With Bumper 5-Year Deal

In a season of highs and lows, Watford have certainly uncovered a few breakout stars in the Premier League this term. Brazilian attacker Richarlison has burst onto the scene at Vicarage Road, and has five goals and four assists in the league this season.

But plaudits must also go to Watford's other player of the season so far. Abdoulaye Doucoure has been the shining star in the Hornets' midfield this year, and his efforts are set to be rewarded by becoming the highest paid player at the club.

According to the Mirror, Watford are preparing to offer Doucoure a £70k-a-week five-year deal at the club in an effort to hold onto their key man.

The 24-year-old midfielder has scored six league goals this term, making him Watford's top scorer for the season. The Hornets paid just £6m to sign Doucoure from Ligue 1 club Rennes in January 2016, but his value is sure to rise after his impressive appearances for Watford this season.

Watford have announced that they will not sell their star midfielder at any price in the January transfer window, but that will not stop other clubs from continuing to monitor the performances of Doucoure.

Arsenal, whom themselves are in the search of a stronger presence in their midfield, are said to be one of the clubs interested in Doucoure. The French midfielder has drawn comparisons with fellow countrymen and former Arsenal midfielders Patrick Vieira and Abou Diaby for his box-to-box style of playing.

Rival clubs will continue to monitor the progress of Doucoure at Watford, who looks set to be tied down to a bumper contract extension in the coming weeks. Watford face Swansea in their next Premier League clash.