West Ham Considering Loan Move for Dortmund's Andre Schurrle in Bid to Bolster Attacking Options

West Ham are considering making a loan move former Chelsea striker Andre Schurrle as they look to strengthen their squad in January ahead of a potential relegation battle.

The Hammers have lost just one of their last five league games to move but remain just a point outside the relegation zone following Tuesday's controversial late draw at Bournemouth.

According to The Guardian, manager David Moyes is considering bringing Schurrle in on loan from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund as one of a number of reinforcements they need in order to have a chance of winning their fight against relegation.

It is reported that Moyes has been unimpressed with the balance of the squad since his arrival at the London Stadium in November, though the suggestion that he feels that midfield and defence need strengthening more urgently could become a sticking point in the Schurrle deal.

First team opportunities have been hard to come by for Schurrle this season, who has yet to score in his eight appearances in all competitions, with only two of those appearances coming from the start.

Schurrle does have previous Premier League experience, he scored eleven goals in 44 Premier League appearances in a season and a half at Chelsea, with his performances earning him a Premier League medal for 2014/15 season despite being sold to Wolfsburg during the January transfer window.

The German also has 57 caps for his country, and provided the assist for Mario Goetze's winning goal in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.