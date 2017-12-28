Wijnaldum Tweet to New Signing Van Dijk Fully Supported by Adoring Liverpool Fans

Liverpool finally captured summer target Virgil Vvn Dijk for a club record £75m, late on Wednesday afternoon. The Dutch international will officially become a Liverpool player when the transfer window opens on 1st January.

Reported by Give Me Sport, Jurgen Klopp's side had re-entered secret negotiations over the previous couple of days to get ahead of fellow suitors: Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

On reflection, Liverpool had nothing to be concerned about it seems as the defender was never tempted to sign for a rival club. He always favoured a transfer to Anfield to get the opportunity to work with Klopp,





Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has become a key member of the German manager's first team since joining from Newcastle and played alongside Van Dijk for the Dutch national side and the U21s.

Within minutes, Wijnaldum sent him a personal tweet to make his compatriot feel welcome after his move became official through various media coverage.

The club's supporters fully embraced Wijnaldum's sentiments and gesture adding their own appreciation to Liverpool's new signing by posting hundreds of comments and adding to the collective 33,000 likes within minutes of the announcement of his signing.

Liverpool have been a real pleasure to watch at times, but the defence remains an area of concern for many of the club's fans and those neutral supporters that enjoy watching the Reds play.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In fact, defending is the aspect of this side that destroys their vibrant, attacking brand of football. Klopp will be hoping the capture of Van Dijk will help to address these issues and ensure they become a realistic threat in their pursuit of glory this campaign, which their style of play deserves.

The Dutch defender is now expected to make his debut in next weekend's FA Cup 3rd round clash against Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield. A real baptism of fire, but one that Van Dijk will relish in front of the army of adoring Red supporters.