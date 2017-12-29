Amin Younes' Move to Napoli Thrown into Doubt Amid Rumours of Premier League Interest

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Ajax star Amin Younes is reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Serie A outfit Napoli. However, there is believed to be last minute interest from the Premier League that could sway the German's decision.

Younes' January move to Napoli was almost a given considering the ongoings over the summer. 

With the Italian club refusing to stump up the €15m that Ajax were demanding for their man, Younes (keen to make the move) would have to settle for letting his contract run out at the end of the season.

This meant back at the end of August that Napoli could then wait until the winter window opens and discuss a pre-contract with the 24-year-old - in which case they would receive the player for free in June. Or, Napoli could offer Ajax some form of compensation and bring him into the club in January.

And now, according to TMX, the latter is set to happen. The club have agreed a deal with Younes, in that he will earn a reported €1.5m per year, on a deal that would see him contracted to the club until 2022. The fee isn't mentioned.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, Friday afternoon saw a twist in the tale, with Ajax trying to resist the move from Naples.

According to the report, Premier League outfits Watford and Stoke are interested in signing the winger, and could well start a three way bidding war between the three teams after Younes' signature.

There's been no word as of yet in terms of where the player would prefer to play. But with that said, he's believed to have been dead set on a switch to Napoli since the idea was first floated around in summer.

