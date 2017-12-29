Arsenal Reignite Interest in Riyad Mahrez With New Approach for Leicester Ace

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Arsenal are believed to have reignited their interest in Leicester City talisman Riyad Mahrez, according to reports in France.

Le Buteur has alleged that the Gunners have put forward a "new proposal" to the Foxes ahead of the transfer window opening on 1st January after their interest in signing the forward back in the summer.

Mahrez has rediscovered his best form for Leicester in recent weeks under the guidance of newly installed boss Claude Puel and is likely to still cost around the same amount - £40m - that the Midlands outfit asked for in the previous window.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has doubts over retaining star man Alexis Sanchez past January as Manchester City reportedly weigh up a cut-price deal for the contract rebel.

If the north Londoners lose the Chile international, Wenger would need to fill a massive hole in his starting lineup and Mahrez seems like the perfect replacement for the 28-year-old Sanchez.

Arsenal were rebuffed in their attempts to land the Algeria international six months ago after they were put off his extortionate price tag, but may be willing to stump up the cash required if they elect to sell Sanchez next month.

Le Buteur appears to think that a deal would go down to the wire as the two Premier League clubs haggle over the intricacies of the transfer but, providing the Gunners make the bid worth Leicester's while, Mahrez could end up at the Emirates by 31st January.

The winger has bagged four goals and an assist in his last seven appearances for Puel's side - form that has taken his tally for the season to seven strikes and six assists in 22 games.

Mahrez had handed in a transfer request in late May as he looked to force through a transfer away from the King Power stadium and, despite reluctantly agreeing to his enquiry, Leicester slapped a £40m asking price on his head.

Interested parties were quick to move on to other targets over their desires, but Arsenal could decide to return if the offer is right.

