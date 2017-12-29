Besiktas Deny Reports of Everton Bid for Cenk Tosun as British Press Claim Deal 'Almost Done'

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Besiktas have moved to quash all rumours suggesting that Cenk Tosun is on the verge of completing a £25m January transfer to Everton.

Reports in the British press had claimed that the striker would be heading to Goodison Park next month as Sam Allardyce earmarked the Turkey international as the man to lead the Toffees' attack.

However, in quotes published by FourFourTwo, Besiktas' spokesman Metin Albayrak disputed those allegations and stated that the board of directors had not heard a jot from the Blues over a deal.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

He said: "There is no offer for Cenk Tosun. We are only learning this from the press, and if an offer comes to us, we will decide."

Those comments were followed up by Besiktas manager Senol Gunes, who reiterated that his star man would not be going anywhere whilst he was in charge.

Gunes added: "There is nothing official about transferring Cenk Tosun. I am happy with my team and I do not want my players to go."

The Guardian newspaper had exclusively revealed that Tosun would head to Merseyside to become Allardyce's first Everton signing in the winter window after the two clubs had agreed a £25m deal.

Tosun was said to have flown in to Liverpool to head to the Toffees' USM Finch Farm training complex for a medical and to shake hands on a reported four-and-a-half year contract.

The 25-times capped Turk has been in outstanding form for Besiktas since he moved there on a free transfer three summers ago, and has racked up 64 goals in 142 appearances for the Super Lig giants.

Tosun appeared to offer up a farewell to his current club's fans after he was substituted in the 4-1 Turkish Cup win over Osmanlipsor on Thursday - the marksman applauding all four corners of the ground as he made his way to the bench.

Allardyce has spoken of his desire to bolster his goalscoring ranks since he replaced Ronald Koeman in L4, but may need to look at back up options now if Besiktas refuse to play ball over Tosun.

