Big Sam Reiterates New Everton Striker Desire Amid £25m Cenk Tosun Reports

Sam Allardyce has reiterated his desire to add goals to his Everton squad amid speculation over a £25m swoop for Besiktas star Cenk Tosun.

The Toffees boss fielded questions from the media ahead of his side's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (h/t the Liverpool Echo) and revealed once more that he intended to bolster his forward line at Goodison Park.

Tosun is reportedly expected to pen a four-and-a-half year deal with Everton after he underwent a medical at USM Finch Farm on Wednesday and, whilst he didn't namedrop the Turkey international into his media briefing, Big Sam did state a new striker was his priority in the January window.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

He said: "We're actively looking for more goals in the transfer window. It's still a problem we have at the club and we can't cloud the fact that we've had more penalties than any other club, but that won't always happen.

"Young Dominic Calvert-Lewin is battling away. I think he's got a bright future but I don't think we can rely on him week in, week out at the moment."

Calvert-Lewin has led the line impeccably during Allardyce's early weeks in charge, but looked tired in the Boxing Day stalemate against West Brom.

Personally wouldn’t mind Sigurdsson and Calvert Lewin starting from the bench tomorrow, both looked shattered of late. — Neil (@spuddy1878) December 29, 2017

The 63-year-old's other options in Sandro Ramirez and Oumar Niasse have failed to take chances afforded to them when called upon too, so it's no shock to see Allardyce pinpoint a new frontman as his main target ahead of next month's window.

Meanwhile, Allardyce also provided an update on his injured contingent ahead of the clash with Eddie Howe's Cherries.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The ex-Sunderland and Crystal Palace boss revealed that Wayne Rooney was fit again after a week-long illness, but the Blues would once again be without Idrissa Gana Gueye due to a hamstring strain picked up against Chelsea.

Allardyce went on to discuss the recoveries of Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines in more detail, however, as he suggested when the full-back duo could return to the first-team fold.

He added: "We expected Baines to be back in full training next week but it won't happen because he's had a setback in his rehab. Seamus has been doing a lot of work and has been helped by a new machine we’ve been using. He’s making progress.”