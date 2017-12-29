Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Makes Bold Transfer Prediction Following Liverpool's Signing of Van Dijk

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has predicted that it won't take long before another defender tops the new world record fee of £75m that Liverpool have spent on Southampton centre back Virgil van Dijk.

Despite their unprecedentedly good start to the Premier League season - sitting just five points behind fourth placed Liverpool - Burnley do not expect to make many additions to their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Dyche has confirmed the Clarets are unlikely to make any significant additions once the transfer window opens on Monday, only adding players if they suit the strict budget available at Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who sit just three places above Burnley in the Premier League table, have just broken their record transfer a third time this season, spending a world record £75m on Southampton and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk.

The fee has been criticised by many who feel the Dutchman is criminally overpriced however, Dyche expects fees for defenders to continue rising.

"I don't think it's long before there'll be a £100m defender," said the Burnley boss, as quoted by the Express.

"I don't think it's a massive surprise to anyone. Maybe in five years that won't seem such a high price. You might see £200m, where are the limits? You might see a £100m goalkeeper."

The signing of Van Dijk by Liverpool could set a dangerous new precedent in the transfer market, with fees becoming increasingly lucrative each year however, Dyche remains realistic regarding his expectations at Burnley.

Ahead of their final game of the year against Huddersfield Town, the Burnley boss took time to reflect of what has been an impressive year for the Clarets, but refused to let himself get too carried away with the good position his side find themselves in.

"I don't think the fans here are too drunk on it all. They know there's a reality to it. We have to work for everything we get," he said.

"From the outside I think the fans are enjoying the ride but I think they're well aware there's no gimmes and we have to earn the right in everything we do."