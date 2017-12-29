Crystal Palace Set to Miss Out on Top Transfer Target as Sporting CP Near Loan Deal

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Crystal Palace are set to miss out on Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto, after reports in the Portuguese press claimed Sporting CP have reached an agreement for the player.

The 24-year old has failed to establish himself in the Spanish capital, scoring only one league goal for the club since joining from La Liga side Villarreal for €20m in 2015.

Vietto spent last season on loan at Sevilla, enjoying considerably more success there with ten goals in 31 appearances, and now appears set to snub Roy Hodgson's side in preference for a move to Portugal.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

According to media outlet A Bola, Vietto will join Sporting on an initial loan deal, with an agreement in place to make the transfer permanent next summer. It is rumoured a fee of €15m has been agreed by the two clubs, with Sporting looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of their Europa League campaign.

The reports claim that Palace were keen to sign the Argentine striker, but were unable to convince him that a move to the Premier League was his best option.

It is believed though that money was not the issue, with Portuguese newspapers suggesting that Sporting are prepared to pay the striker a salary of €1m after tax, equating to just over £41,000 per week.

The Eagles are rumoured to be looking to strengthen their attacking options in January, with fellow Atletico Madrid star Nicolas Gaitan and Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun linked with moves to Selhurst Park during the past week.

