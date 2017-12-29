Former Liverpool Stalwart Claims Naby Keita Arrival Will Push Emre Can Out of Anfield

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has claimed that with RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita set to arrive on Merseyside after the end of the 2017/18 season, Liverpool's Emre Can will no longer have reason to stay at the club.

According to the defender turned pundit, the signing of Keita is likely to severely impact Can's game time, thus pushing the German international closer to the Anfield exit door, as reported by the Express.

Emre Can's future at Liverpool has been shrouded in mystery for some time, with the 23-year-old rejecting all contract extension offers made by the Reds, with the Germany international insisting on a release clause being included in the contract, while his employers refuse to yield to the player's demands.

As a result, it is likely that Can will depart the club he signed for in 2014 come the end of the season, with Italian champions Juventus heavily linked with a move for the contract rebel, as well as the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City also registering an interest in the midfielder.

Former Liverpool man Nicol feels as though a move to Turin to play for Juventus is on the cards for Can however, the Scot admitted to doubts that the transfer will come about until the summer.

“Well it’s not going to happen in January," he said. “But I don’t see how this doesn’t happen. He’s out of contract, all the noises are that he’s on his way. With Keita coming in as well, he’s probably thinking ‘am I going to play?’. So I think this is an absolute, bang-on, stonewaller. This is a hit.”

Since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, Can has made 152 appearances for the Reds, scoring 12 goals across all competitions.