Fringe Star Bernardo Silva Insists He's Happy at Manchester City Despite Limited Role

Manchester City's summer signing Bernardo Silva has insisted he is happy with his role at the club, despite his limited opportunities to impress so far.

The Portuguese international arrived from Monaco for £43.5m, but has struggled to forge a way into the starting lineup amidst the considerable array of talent surrounding him.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the 23 year old declared: “It’s fantastic to be part of this group, and to be part of a team that wins so many games in a row and has been so successful so far.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“The atmosphere in this club at the moment is fantastic, and like I said, it’s great to be part of this team.”

However, Silva has undoubtedly occupied a reduced role in the side during this remarkable record breaking streak, with 13 of his 18 appearances in the league coming as a substitute.

The former Monaco man has still managed to contribute two goals and six assists in all competitions, but he'll do well to better his tally of 10 and 12 respectively from last season.

While City continue their procession to the title, Silva remains focussed on keeping complacency out of the side, and warned: “We still have a game before the New Year, so we still have a game on the 31st against Crystal Palace."

Despite the mammoth 15 point gap between them and the rest, the midfielder proclaimed: “Of course that’s a good difference. But in football everything is possible, we have to keep winning to keep the distance and not give a chance for our rivals to approach.”

The aforementioned game with Palace offers the Citizens a chance to make further history, with a win enough to match the European record for consecutive wins, set by Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich in 2013/14.

