Gary Neville Warns Arsenal Against Selling Star Man Alexis Sanchez in January Transfer Window

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has insisted that Arsenal must not sell Alexis Sanchez in January if they want to finish in the top four.

There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Sanchez's future after the Chilean refused to sign a new contract at the north London club. Arsenal now risk losing the forward for nothing in the summer if they chose not to sell the player in January.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, as reported by Sport Review, the former Manchester United captain said that the Gunners need Sanchez in order to secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

"Arsenal need Sanchez. They need a really good run from him in the top-four race. They need all their best players firing, it is so tight."

The 29-year-old scored twice to help Arsenal secure victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday and after the game manager Arsene Wenger commented on Sanchez's future.

"I am not fearful but that will be a subject that arises because of his contractual situation, I can only repeat what I have said until now."

Arsenal endured a difficult end to the game against Palace after a late goal from Eagles defender James Tomkins halved the deficit. However, Wenger's side held on to secure three points and move level with local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

In his post match interview the Frenchman hailed his side's convincing performance in his 810th game in the Premier League.

"It was convincing, the second half was more difficult than the first because we didn't take advantage of the chances we created.

"When you come here it's a difficult game for everybody - to go home with the three points you need to suffer a little bit, and we did that tonight."