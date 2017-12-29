Gary Neville Warns Arsenal Against Selling Star Man Alexis Sanchez in January Transfer Window

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has insisted that Arsenal must not sell Alexis Sanchez in January if they want to finish in the top four.

There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding Sanchez's future after the Chilean refused to sign a new contract at the north London club. Arsenal now risk losing the forward for nothing in the summer if they chose not to sell the player in January.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, as reported by Sport Review, the former Manchester United captain said that the Gunners need Sanchez in order to secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League
West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

"Arsenal need Sanchez. They need a really good run from him in the top-four race. They need all their best players firing, it is so tight."

The 29-year-old scored twice to help Arsenal secure victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday and after the game manager Arsene Wenger commented on Sanchez's future.

"I am not fearful but that will be a subject that arises because of his contractual situation, I can only repeat what I have said until now."

Arsenal endured a difficult end to the game against Palace after a late goal from Eagles defender James Tomkins halved the deficit. However, Wenger's side held on to secure three points and move level with local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

In his post match interview the Frenchman hailed his side's convincing performance in his 810th game in the Premier League.

"It was convincing, the second half was more difficult than the first because we didn't take advantage of the chances we created.

"When you come here it's a difficult game for everybody - to go home with the three points you need to suffer a little bit, and we did that tonight."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters