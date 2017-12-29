Liverpool vs Leicester Match Preview: Classic Encounters, Team News & More

Liverpool host Leicester on Saturday, and the Reds must win to keep up the pressure on surrounding teams Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The Reds currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after beating Swansea 5-0 on Boxing Day, with Spurs breathing down their necks just a point behind.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp's men have only lost twice this season, which isn't bad going but the problem has simply been too many draws as a result of failure to convert chances or defensive errors.

Leicester have been going relatively well under Claude Puel since he took over at the King Power Stadium but the Foxes are winless in their last three league games and could be leapfrogged by Everton and Watford if results don't go their way.

Liverpool are favourites for the game but spirited Leicester are sure to try and make their task as difficult as possible. In the reverse fixture of the current season at the King Power, Leicester ran their opponents close but just lost out 2-3 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With Chelsea at home against struggling Stoke, the Reds will be desperate not to afford the Blues the chance to pull away.

Liverpool, of course, announced on Wednesday that they will be signing Virgil van Dijk for £75m from Southampton in January, and that could inspire them to the three points.

Classic Encounter

Liverpool 4-3 Leicester (February 1987)

The Reds' contest with the Foxes back in 1987 in the First Division was an utter thriller, with Ian Rush scoring a hat-trick for the home side, and Paul Walsh grabbing the other. An Alan Smith brace and an own goal from Craig Johnston saw Leicester fall just short of salvaging a draw that day.

Kenny Dalglish's side may have edge out their opponents that day but ultimately the English champions went on to fail that season by going trophyless under the Scot.



Team News

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

For Klopp, captain Jordan Henderson will be out until around early February after sustaining a hamstring injury against Arsenal, meaning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be afforded the chance to keep some momentum going after his performance and goal against Swansea.

Full-backs Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne remain long term injury absentees.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

For Puel, Danny Simpson will be unavailable for the game with a hamstring injury. Robert Huth is still out with a knock with no return date set for the German defender. Apart from those two, Puel has a full squad of players to choose from.



Predicted Line Ups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Klavan, Matip, Robertson; Chamberlain, Can, Coutinho; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Dragovic, Maguire, Morgan, Chilwell; Iborra, Ndidi; Mahrez, Gray, Albrighton; Vardy.

Prediction

You'd probably get pretty good odds on a 0-0 draw here. Liverpool are solid at home this season and three of the 'Fab Four' are firing on all cylinders at the moment.

Leicester always work hard for their points, but could be in for a tough afternoon at Anfield against a side buoyed by the news of a top class centre-back joining them next week when the transfer window opens.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

If the Foxes can involve Vardy and Mahrez in the game as much as possible then that will be the key to their chances of stealing something from the game.

Predicted Score: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester