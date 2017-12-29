Manchester City Eye West Brom's Jonny Evans & La Liga Star After Missing Out on Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City have turned their attention to centre-back duo Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion and Inigo Martinez of Real Sociedad after transfer target Virgil van Dijk confirmed his £75m move to Liverpool earlier this week.

The Citizens were dealt another defensive blow during their 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday evening, with captain Vincent Kompany substituted in the 11th minute after picking up a calf injury, his 39th issue during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

🔵 @ManCity in the @PremierLeague:



🔥 18 Consecutive Wins

🚌 11 Consecutive Away Wins

⬆️ 15 Points Clear at The Top

⚽️ 49+ Goal Difference

📈 58pts From a Possible 60pts

👏 Playing Best Football In League



😳 Complete Domination pic.twitter.com/qTByR6st8o — SPORF (@Sporf) December 27, 2017

Although the problem is only said to be minor, a similar setback cost the Belgian 11 weeks earlier in the season, and despite the club recently releasing images of John Stones back in training, they are said to be keen to land a central defender over the winter.

The Telegraph report that City boss Pep Guardiola was keen on securing Van Dijk next month, whose move from Southampton to Liverpool will be confirmed on New Year's Day, however was not willing to exceed £60m - with the player also said to regard Merseyside as his preferred destination.

But since the Netherlands international is no longer an option, the Citizens are turning their attention to Evans and Martinez, with the hope of landing at least one of them next month.

📸 | Manchester City's home record in 2017. 0 defeats in all competitions. pic.twitter.com/ysGMSbsOi1 — City Watch (@City_Watch) December 28, 2017

The Sky Blues attempted to lure the 29-year-old away from the Hawthorns during the summer, however their £21m offer was rebuffed by West Brom.

But new boss Alan Pardew has since hinted that the Northern Ireland international and Manchester United youth product could be in line to leave the Midlands outfit in January, with the Baggies reportedly holding out for around £30m.

An easier option for City, however, as both Arsenal and Everton are also said to be interested in Evans, could be that of Real Sociedad's Martinez, who possesses a £28m release clause in his current deal with the Primera Division club.