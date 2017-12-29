Manchester United Have Huge Swap Deal Offer for Paulo Dybala Rejected by Juventus

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Manchester United have reportedly had a bid of £70m plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Paulo Dybala rejected by Juventus.

According to the Sun, the Turin club were not interested in Mkhitaryan but would accept a straight bid of £86m without any players offered.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

This is yet another kick in the teeth for the Armenian as he has seemingly fallen out of favour with United manager Jose Mourinho and is left looking for a move away, with Juventus preferring to have £16m than his services - less than half of what United paid to acquire him from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

£86m is the same price tag Atletico Madrid put on their star man Antoine Griezmann, but this could just prove coincidental with United supposedly cooling their interest in their long-term transfer target as Jose Mourinho believes the money would be better spent elsewhere.

Dybala could actually prove better value for money than the Frenchman as he is two years younger at the age of 24 and arguably at a similar level of ability.

United could potentially broker a cut price deal for the Argentine no. 10 as he appears to have fallen out with manager Massimiliano Allegri after the Italian manager benched him for the past two Serie A games, despite starting the season fantastically with ten goals in six games including two hat-tricks

