PHOTO: Leon Goretzka's Wikipedia Page Edited Prematurely After Liverpool Speculation

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

After spending a record-breaking fee of £75m for defender Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool fans have now had their attention drawn to FC Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The 22-year-old German talent hasn’t signed a new deal with Schalke, which runs out in June 2018, and Liverpool fans are hopeful that they will be bringing the midfielder to Anfield come the new year.

So much so that the German international’s Wikipedia page has already been altered a Liverpool fan amidst all the transfer speculation surrounding the Schalke man.

The edit has since then been deleted.

Goretzka has recently been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe - with Barcelona, Manchester Utd, Arsenal and of course Liverpool all rumored to be looking to bring the German in the next transfer window.

However, the rumours won't go away anytime soon, as Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping the midfielder will be joining Van Dijk and Naby Keita to Anfield.

Goreztka joined Schalke 04 in 2013 and has been a regular in the heart of the Schalke midfield, making over 120 appearances.

He also established himself into the German side after making his debut in 2014 against Poland. He's gone on to make 12 caps and score six goals for his country, and Liverpool fans are clearly hopeful that the next goal will be in a red shirt.

