Saints Boss Pellegrino Admits Top Scorer Charlie Austin Will Be Out for 2 Months Minimum

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Southampton striker Charlie Austin faces two months on the sidelines after suffering a suspected hamstring tear during Saints' 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

The English striker - who's been in red hot form over the last few months - missed out on Southampton's 5-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Boxing Day as a result of a suspension following a kick on Terriers keeper Jonas Lossl.

However, speaking ahead of his side's trip to Old Trafford on the weekend, Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino confirmed the news:

"Charlie, I think he will be out more than normal...this evening [Thursday] he will have another test to analyse a little bit better his injury, the grade of his injury." Pellegrino said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We will see but I expect Charlie will be out for a couple of months, minimum. It is a big pity because Charlie was in a really good moment."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Austin is Southampton's top scorer so far this season - having netted five in his last seven matches. Although the news is undoubtedly bad for the club, Pellegrino remains optimistic - stating that Austin's injury will hand more opportunities to his other strikers:

"OK it is something that happens but the good news for Shane [Long] and Manolo [Gabbiadini] is that they will have more minutes to compete and it's a possibility for them."

Southampton currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, on two points away from the relegation zone having only accumulated 19 so far this season.

Fortunately for Pellegrino, the January transfer window is days away from opening should he feel the need to reinforce his side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters