Sebastian Giovinco's Agent Claims Move to Inter From Toronto Would Be a Bad Decision

Inter target Sebastian Giovinco's agent has claimed a move back to Serie A for his client would be a mistake following his successful spell in Canada last season.

The 30-year-old left Juventus in February 2015 on a free transfer and joined MLS outfit Toronto FC, where last term he helped his side claim the Canadian Championship, Supporters' Shield and the MLS Cup.

During the latter the Italy international netted on 17 occasions, and his exploits have led to suggestions of the frontman returning to his home nation.

It is thought that Inter is the most likely destination for Giovinco should he return to Serie A, however the player's agent, Andrea D'Amico, has claimed a move back would not be beneficial for his representative.

"I'd see it going badly for him at Inter, but only because he's very well where he is now", the frontman's representative told Italian radio station Tutti Convocati. "He's made a sporting choice and a life choice, and he's happy."

Inter have enjoyed an impressive opening half of the season, currently finding themselves third in the top-flight, five points behind league leaders Napoli.

However, goals for Nerazzurri have not been as easy to come by, with Mauro Icardi the only player in the San Siro ranks to hit double figures so far this term.

During his time in Serie A Giovinco scored 31 times, one less than in his two years in the MLS, leaving question marks whether the Turin-born attacker has the ability to replicate his form of late amongst Italy's and Europe's elite.