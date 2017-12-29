Sergio Ramos 'Warns' Real Madrid Over Liverpool's Intention to Move in on Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly informed club president Florentino Perez of Liverpool's intention to move for teammate Dani Ceballos.

The Reds are said to be eyeing a deal for the player, but it's entirely contingent on whether or not they lose Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

The Catalan side have been chasing the Brazilian talent since the summer, and it is believed that they could finally get their man in January.

According to various reports, Liverpool will make an approach for Ceballos if Coutinho exits Anfield. The 21-year-old only joined Real last summer, but has found playing time restricted during his first season at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool could offer the player the promise of regular football at Anfield. But per Dario Gol, Ramos has gotten wind of Liverpool's interest and has let Perez know.

The defender is obviously concerned about keeping Ceballos in the Madrid squad, but Gol note that he wouldn't be averse to a loan move.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has been adamant over Coutinho's status at Liverpool. Earlier this month, the German boss claimed that no one with any sort of influence has told him that Coutinho will leave the club.

“I’m completely in the situation," Klopp said. "And I can say nobody came to me so far and said ‘Phil will be away in January’, nobody who has influence on it.

“I’m completely fine with the situation, we had this big story in the summer, I have no desire to have it again from now on until the end of January because we play about 20 games in this period."