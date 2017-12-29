Sky Sports Reporter Reveals Why Arsenal Have an Advantage in Race for Leon Goretzka

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekov has claimed that Arsenal may be in pole position to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka, due to their previous transfer dealings with the club.

With Goretzka's contract set to expire at the end of the season it is understood that Arsenal want to sign the German on a pre-contract in January, as they did last season with full-back Sead Kolasinac. 

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

If the Gunners are able to reach a pre-contractual agreement it would mean that they avoid paying a transfer fee for the midfielder, who has been likened to Sami Khedira.

On the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast Solekov stated that Arsenal were interested in the 22-year-old and were amongst the favourites to sign him.

"Arsenal signed Kolasinac from Schalke in the summer, they have a relationship with the club already. They are very keen on Goretzka."

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The north London side will face stiff competition in the race to sign Goretzka with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United understood to be considering a move for the midfielder.

Arsenal moved one point behind Liverpool after Alexis Sanchez's double secured victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday. The north London side now sit in sixth place and are level on points with top four rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

After the game manager Arsene Wenger was asked if he was worried about the speculation surrounding match winner Sanchez.

"I am not fearful but that will be a subject that arises because of his contractual situation, I can only repeat what I have said until now," the Frenchman stated.

