Spurs Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris Becomes Prime Target for Atletico Should Jan Oblak Leave

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Atletico de Madrid have made Hugo Lloris their number one for replacement candidate for Jan Oblak, should he leave for pastures new.

Widely regarded as one of the finest in the world, Atleti's number one Oblak has been instrumental to los Colchoneros' success at the back.

However, after three and a half seasons, the Slovenian may be on his way out of Spain's capital, with Chelsea among his admirers, according to the Daily Mail.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

While it seems a little far fetched that the Blues would voluntarily ditch their current stopper Thibaut Courtois - another former player at Atleti - the Belgian has made remarks about one day moving back to Spain, which has sparked talk of a transfer chain reaction.

Spanish outlet El Gol Digital claim Lloris would be at the top of the list for Diego Simeone's side, should Oblak - who is expected to command a world-record fee for a goalkeeper - move to Chelsea or another of Europe's big spenders.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Lloris, who is also France's cpatain, has been at Spurs since the summer of 2012, after joining from Olympique Lyonnais and despite a recent dip in form is regarded as one of the world's finiest goalkeepers

