Thierry Henry Accuses Granit Xhaka of 'Sleeping' in 3-2 Win Over Crystal Palace

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has come out and accused Granit Xhaka of 'sleeping' in the second half against Crystal Palace in their 3-2 win at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

The Gunners saw off a resilient Palace side to get back to winning ways after their 3-3 draw with Liverpool last week.

However, Henry wasn't too pleased with Granit Xhaka's performance against the Eagles, accusing the Switzerland international of 'going to sleep'.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, he said: “You can see Xhaka going to sleep and not following Loftus-Cheek. Yes, if he scored there the game would have changed. He had a chance to score there but he didn’t.”

Xhaka joined Arsenal in 2016 for £31m from Borussia Mönchengladbach, but has had a mixed start to his Gunners' career.

Arsenal have won more #PL London derbies (120) than any other side pic.twitter.com/KYggJHZkAL — Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2017

The Swiss midfielder seems to be admired by his boss Arsene Wenger, as the French manager has opted to start Xhaka in all 20 Premier League games this season.

However, Xhaka has certainly had his critics, as he is seen to be too aggressive in his play, causing him to pick up numerous bookings and red cards.



Arsenal have just three days to prepare for their next league outing when they come up against a West Brom side that haven't won in 18 games.

Gunners' fans will be hoping that Xhaka will take Henry's advice and try to be more alert in his play when he comes up against the Baggies on Sunday.

