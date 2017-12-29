Thierry Henry Accuses Granit Xhaka of 'Sleeping' in 3-2 Win Over Crystal Palace

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has come out and accused Granit Xhaka of 'sleeping' in the second half against Crystal Palace in their 3-2 win at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

The Gunners saw off a resilient Palace side to get back to winning ways after their 3-3 draw with Liverpool last week.

However, Henry wasn't too pleased with Granit Xhaka's performance against the Eagles, accusing the Switzerland international of 'going to sleep'.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, he said: “You can see Xhaka going to sleep and not following Loftus-Cheek. Yes, if he scored there the game would have changed. He had a chance to score there but he didn’t.”

Xhaka joined Arsenal in 2016 for £31m from Borussia Mönchengladbach, but has had a mixed start to his Gunners' career.

The Swiss midfielder seems to be admired by his boss Arsene Wenger, as the French manager has opted to start Xhaka in all 20 Premier League games this season.

However, Xhaka has certainly had his critics, as he is seen to be too aggressive in his play, causing him to pick up numerous bookings and red cards.

Arsenal have just three days to prepare for their next league outing when they come up against a West Brom side that haven't won in 18 games. 

Gunners' fans will be hoping that Xhaka will take Henry's advice and try to be more alert in his play when he comes up against the Baggies on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters