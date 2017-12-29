Thierry Henry Warns of 'Division' in Arsenal Squad After Alexis Sanchez Celebration

Ex-Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has claimed that there appears to be a 'division' between Arsenal players after the Gunners' 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday.

The Chile international scored a brace in Thursday's win but was only congratulated by a few of his fellow squad members - something which Henry was quick to pick up on when speaking on Sky Sports after the match (via the Mirror).

Arsenal's record goalscorer Henry was clearly unimpressed by the lack of togetherness on the field, saying: "There is a division in the team. He [Sanchez] is asking them to come. 'Why are they not coming? Don't you want to celebrate?'

"You're not here for Alexis Sanchez, you're here for Arsenal. Arsenal scored. Go and celebrate. Whoever does it, we don't care about that, go and celebrate with your team-mate. Maybe we are reading too much into it but I noticed it. Sanchez made me notice it. It was like he thought he was alone."

Arsenal - who are unbeaten in seven games - sit in sixth after their win over the Eagles and are a point below Liverpool in fourth place. They will be looking to win back-to-back away games for the first time this season when they come up against a struggling West Bromwich Albion side on Sunday.