Tottenham Lead Race for Highly Rated Fulham Defender Ryan Sessegnon Despite Real Madrid Interest

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur are apparently poised to beat several top clubs to acquiring the signing of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

The 17-year-old sensation has been the subject of mass speculation, having been linked with several sides in the Premier League and even Real Madrid.

Sessegnon has been an instrumental player for Fulham this season in marauding down the left-hand side, scoring five and assisting three in 24 Championship appearances.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Daily Mail now report the 17-year-old is expected to join Spurs, despite ample interest.

Along with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United are also mentioned in the mix, but it is reported that Sessegnon would prefer to remain in London, rather than relocate further North.

Spurs would prefer to wait until the summer for a deal, the Daily Mail adds, but may be prompted to rush such a transfer, for fear of a rival taking imminent action.

Fulham are also likely to retain the services of their talisman until then, as they are mired in mid-table obscurity and six points off of the playoff spot.

The Cottagers have been riddled with inconsistency as epitomised by handing Sunderland their first home win of the year, before defeating high-flying Cardiff City.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Spurs will be eager to win the race for Sessegnon in an effort to replace Danny Rose who has been widely tipped to leave.

