West Ham Ready to Make Cut-Price Move for Benfica Forward to Boost Attacking Options

West Ham are ready to make a January move for Mexico international Raul Jimenez, who has struggled for game time at Benfica this season.

The Hammers have failed to impress this season and, despite an upturn in form since dismissal of Slaven Bilic and appointment of David Moyes, currently find themselves in a relegation dogfight to stay, sitting one point above the drop zone.

While defensive issues remain a concern for Moyes and the West Ham hierarchy, there still remains doubts about the Hammers' forward line, with the side scoring a mere 22 after 20 games.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The club have failed to replace Dimitri Payet, whose abrupt departure in January last season had detrimental effects for the Londoners.

Despite flashes of quality, summer signings Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic have scored just nine Premier League goals between them, prompting West Ham to look for reinforcements in the coming weeks.

The Record report Raul Jimenez is on the radar, having been out of favour at Benfica this season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Mexican has only started once in the Primeira Liga as his side continue to struggle this campaign.

In the Champions League, Jimenez started three times, but could not help Benfica as they finished rock bottom of their group, and, worse yet, were recently dumped out of the Taca de Portugal.

Nevertheless, the outlet report the Irons are ready to part with £25m to sign a second Mexican forward.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

O Jogo, meanwhile, claim Benfica were unwilling to consider offers below Jimenez' £45m buy-out clause in the summer, but such a fee seems unrealistic to be met.

As consequence of lacking game-time, the Portuguese paper further say the Estadio de Luz side would lower their asking price considerably, with bids below £20m a realistic possibility.