West Ham Set to Recall Reece Oxford From Gladbach Loan as Transfer Rumours Continue to Swirl

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

West Ham United are set to prematurely recall promising centre-back Reece Oxford from his season long loan at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Mochengladbach, but will keep him for the first team instead of selling him.

Reports earlier today suggested that Mochengladbach were on the cusp of making the move permanent and that he could even be moving to their Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.

However, a report by the Guardian has now rubbished both of these claims by suggesting that manager David Moyes is wanting to keep him at the club as he looks to bulk up his squad to guide the Hammers away from relegation.

Gladbach were hoping to make the move permanent for the bargain fee of £5.5m before Leipzig came in with their embarrassment of riches and re-expressed their interest in a player they've been monitoring since the summer of 2016.

Leipzig were "confident" that a bid of £8m rising to £17m would be enough to land the England Under-20 international but Moyes has instead decided to activate a clause in his loan contract to bring him back to the London Stadium this January.

The Scotsman is particularly looking at defensive midfielders and centre-backs this transfer window, two roles that Oxford can fluidly interchange between with his valuable versatility.

He has impressed recently despite a slow start to life in the Bundesliga, only making three appearances this season which has disappointed Hammers fans hoping it would be his opportunity to kick on.

The 19-year-old rose to fame when he became West Ham's youngest ever player in 2015 but his career has since stagnated after an ankle injury and an unproductive loan to Championship side Reading last year.

