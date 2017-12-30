Arsenal Ace Héctor Bellerín Weighs in on Rumours of Feud Between Alexis Sánchez & Laurent Koscielny

December 30, 2017

Arsenal defender Héctor Bellerín has responded to the rumours of a feud between Gunners' stars Alexis Sánchez and Laurent Koscielny. After Arsène Wenger's side defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 in the Premier League, rumours began to circulate that a major rift had erupted between the two players.

It was claimed that they didn't celebrate together when Sánchez scored either of his two crucial goals - with captain Koscielny snubbing the Chilean who is hotly tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium in January. Bellerín took to his official Twitter page, posting a link to an Arsenal photographer who captured the two players seemingly celebrating together.

Despite an excellent run of form of late, Sánchez is widely believed to be exit-bound - with Premier League rivals Manchester City the most likely destination for the former Barcelona man. The 29-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning that Arsenal will look to cash in on the player to eliminate the risk of losing him for nothing in the summer.

The Gunners have consistently struggled to hold on to their top stars in recent seasons, with the likes of Cesc Fàbregas, Robin Van Persie and Thomas Vermaelen all leaving in pursuit of silverware as Wenger has failed to deliver a Premier League title to the club since 2004.

Arsenal fans will be desperate to see the funds acquired from Sánchez's inevitable sale reinvested into new talent. The tenacious forward is arguably the club's best player, and a suitable replacement is paramount to the Gunners pushing on and regaining Champions League football for the 2018/19 season.

