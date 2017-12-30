Bordeaux Reject Tottenham's Opening £30m Offer for Highly-Rated Brazilian Winger Malcom

Tottenham have reportedly had a bid of £30.8m rejected by Bordeaux for the club's star winger Malcom.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has been subject to interest from Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window, and Spurs look to have attempted to jump ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race for the highly-rated winger.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

However, Spurs' £31m bid was quickly rejected by the French outfit as they are intent on keeping hold of their star player at least until the end of the season, per Esporte.

The report claims Bordeaux would demand a figure closer to £50m to consider letting Malcom leave the club as he is contracted at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux until 2021 after only moving to the Ligue 1 outfit in January of last year for £9m.

Spurs sign Malcom they got the best young player in prem — lukey bg (@Lukey_bg) December 30, 2017

Bordeaux are reported to have the stance that selling Malcom in the January transfer window is just a 'remote possibility'.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of Europe's most in demand players, with his performances so far this season backing up the claims as Malcom has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 18 games this season.

Claims of a bid suggest Tottenham are prepared to add to their squad throughout January but it remains to be seen whether the club will put a second offer on the table for Malcom after having been quickly rejected the first time round.