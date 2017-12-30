Chelsea Post Record Turnover for Year Ending June 2017 Despite Champions League Omission

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Chelsea have announced a record-breaking turnover for the financial year ending June 2016 - despite not being involved in the Champions League last season.

The reigning Premier League champions took to their official site to reveal that they had posted an overall profit of £15.3m, with the club's overall turnover jumping 9.8% from £329.1m 12 months ago to £361m.

The increase is thought to be down in part to a greater share of broadcasting rights from the likes of BT Sport and Sky, while a three-year, £30m-per-season deal with Thai energy drinks company Carabao deal also helped to swell the coffers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea did post an operating loss due to missing out on the 2016/17 Champions League campaign following their shock 10th place finish in England's top flight in 2015/16, but managed to bounce due to a number of big-money sales last term too.

Oscar's £60m departure for the Far East with Shanghai SIPG, plus the money brought in from letting the likes of Papy Djilobodji and Patrick Bamford leave, ensured that Chelsea registered a profit rather than a loss once the books had been dissected.

Speaking about the pleasing fiscal results, chairman Bruce Buck explained that being in the black would help Chelsea move forward in the long-term.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

He said: "It is very pleasing we matched significant achievement on the pitch in 2016-17 with a successful year commercially. 

"Our business has continued to grow long-term and to be able to post record turnover figures despite not playing Champions League football during that period highlights this strength.

"Our fans played a major part, by supporting the team towards lifting the Premier League trophy, coming to our matches in large numbers, and our ever-increasing global fanbase has helped important commercial partnerships to be formed. We thank our supporters, partners and staff for a successful 2016-17."

Chelsea can expect to see an even greater financial boost for the year ending June 2018, with their reported £900m, 15-year partnership with sportswear giant Nike having begun this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters