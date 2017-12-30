Chelsea Post Record Turnover for Year Ending June 2017 Despite Champions League Omission

Chelsea have announced a record-breaking turnover for the financial year ending June 2016 - despite not being involved in the Champions League last season.

The reigning Premier League champions took to their official site to reveal that they had posted an overall profit of £15.3m, with the club's overall turnover jumping 9.8% from £329.1m 12 months ago to £361m.

The increase is thought to be down in part to a greater share of broadcasting rights from the likes of BT Sport and Sky, while a three-year, £30m-per-season deal with Thai energy drinks company Carabao deal also helped to swell the coffers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's annual report makes good reading for a hardcore fan. Chelsea confirm a huge profit in the transfer market of £69.2m made last season up until 30 June 2017. (Much of it from Oscar) https://t.co/WghGlmxtvm #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 29, 2017

Chelsea did post an operating loss due to missing out on the 2016/17 Champions League campaign following their shock 10th place finish in England's top flight in 2015/16, but managed to bounce due to a number of big-money sales last term too.

Oscar's £60m departure for the Far East with Shanghai SIPG, plus the money brought in from letting the likes of Papy Djilobodji and Patrick Bamford leave, ensured that Chelsea registered a profit rather than a loss once the books had been dissected.

Speaking about the pleasing fiscal results, chairman Bruce Buck explained that being in the black would help Chelsea move forward in the long-term.

He said: "It is very pleasing we matched significant achievement on the pitch in 2016-17 with a successful year commercially.

"Our business has continued to grow long-term and to be able to post record turnover figures despite not playing Champions League football during that period highlights this strength.

"Our fans played a major part, by supporting the team towards lifting the Premier League trophy, coming to our matches in large numbers, and our ever-increasing global fanbase has helped important commercial partnerships to be formed. We thank our supporters, partners and staff for a successful 2016-17."

Chelsea can expect to see an even greater financial boost for the year ending June 2018, with their reported £900m, 15-year partnership with sportswear giant Nike having begun this summer.

