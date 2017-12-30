Despondent Liverpool Striker Fears His High Price Tag Could Scupper Southampton Transfer

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is keen on a move to join Southampton in 2018 after becoming disillusioned with his first-team status at Anfield.

However, the 28-year-old, who has made just 14 appearances across all competitions this season, could see a move to St Mary's Stadium blocked if Liverpool's £25m valuation of the striker isn't met, according to the Mirror.

If Sturridge goes, then fair play to him – he was brilliant to begin with (arguably one Europe’s elite) and injuries aside has always supplied goals when fit enough to play.

It’s simply progression; he knows he needs to move on, as he’s no longer first, or second choice any more. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) December 29, 2017

Sturridge moved to Anfield in 2013 after having unsuccessful spells with Manchester City and Chelsea.





The England international formed an outstanding partnership with Luis Suárez and was on the brink of adding another Premier League winners medal to his collection during the 2013/14 season.





However, a combination of injuries and new arrivals has seen Sturridge drop down the pecking order at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino and Dominic Solanke both ahead of him in Jürgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It is understood that Sturridge is keen to move away from Liverpool to regain his form elsewhere, with a place at the World Cup in Russia up for grabs if he can get back to his best.





Southampton have been heavily linked with a move for Sturridge in recent weeks, while Stoke City are also interested in bringing the striker to the bet365 Stadium.

However, both sides are faced with a challenge in bringing Sturridge into their clubs as Liverpool aren't willing to take a penny less than their £25m valuation of him, and will block any attempt to loan the striker out on a short-term deal in January.