Ex-Inter & Brazil Star Adriano Excites Fans With Instagram Snap as He Eyes Up Shock Return

Ex-Inter and Brazil striker Adriano has sent his fans into delirium - after confirming on Instagram that he's hoping to return to professional football after striving to get back into shape. After establishing a reputation as one of the most fearsome strikers in the world, the goal machine saw his career turn into a laughing stock as he struggled with weight issues.

Posting on his official Instagram account, the four-time Serie A winner proudly posted a picture of himself lacing up his boots ahead of a charity match - displaying a far sleeker physique to the one scrutinised during his ill-fated spell with Brazilian side Corinthians.

A post shared by Adriano imperador (@adrianoimperador) on Dec 27, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

The 35-year-old's turn-out in the 'Game of Stars' charity match impressed his childhood club Flamengo, who are now rumoured to be offering him a sensational return to the game. As reported by the Sun, former Flamengo star Juan hinted heavily at Adriano rejoining his former side, claiming:

"Flamengo is the home of Adriano, is an idol, was highlighted by Flamengo, was raised there, if it really happens it will be a pleasure for all of us. It is a question of him with the board but if it materialises the clear negotiation that we will receive him with the open arms."

At the peak of his career, Adriano's bullish attacking play saw him become on of the most feared strikers in world football. After making a name for himself with Serie A side Parma, Adriano sealed a move back to Inter where he won four Serie A titles. Adriano is likely to jump at the opportunity to end his career in style, with a return to Flamengo the perfect way to finish.