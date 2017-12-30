Fiorentina 1-1 Milan: Hakan Calhanoglu Steals Point for Rossoneri in Final Clash of 2017

Fiorentina and AC Milan were forced to finish 2017 with a share in the spoils as their final Serie A game of the year ended 1-1 at Stadio Artemio Franchi.





A game largely devoid of attacking intent and creativity opened up the space of three minutes in the second half as Giovanni Simeone initially gave the home side a deserved lead with a powerful header before Hakan Calhanoglu equalised for Milan only minutes later.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

A tame start to proceedings saw Fiorentina come out of the blocks as the most confident of the two sides as Milan were initially unsettled in possession, their lack of rhythm throughout the season on display from the off.





The slow tempo of the game combined with little attacking intent was indicative of why goals had been hard to come by for both clubs in their last two games respectively, with Fiorentina's keeper Marco Sportiello not required to make a save in the first period, and Gianluigi Donnarumma only called into action in the final five minutes.





The Rossoneri had limited opportunities on goal throughout the half, but chances twice came the way of Franck Kessié who sprayed his first attempt from just inside the box and then mistimed a header only moments later.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The home side on the other hand were eager to pepper Milan's box with crosses and take advantage of mistakes to counter with pace - tactics that almost paid dividends towards the end of the half.





A careless error in possession from Leonardo Bonucci on the half-way line created an chance for Simeone who weaved his way through the rest of the defence, only to be taken down recklessly by Alessio Romagnoli on the edge of the box - who was lucky not to have received a red card.





The opportunity subsequently caused the game to open up, with Donnarumma twice denying the home side to see the first half out unscathed. First with a body save which denied Simeone after he broke through the defensive line, and then a superb strong hand prevented Gil Dias from heading home from close range in stoppage time.

HT: Milan with one of their worst performances this season. They're still in the game because of Donnarumma. Gattuso clearly out of his depth, has made absolutely no difference since taking over. #FiorentinaMilan — Rajath Kumar (@rajathkumar) December 30, 2017

The second period started how the first left off, with Donnarumma quickly called into action as a curling low strike from Milan Badelj required the quick intervention of the stopper.





An early sight on goal for the home side looked to have woken Milan up as they registered their first shot on target through Suso only moments later.





The 24-year-old was allowed time and space to cut onto his left foot on the corner of the box, with the curling effort tipped over the crossbar by Sportiello in his first meaningful action of the afternoon.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The game was crying out for a touch of quality and the moment finally arrived in 71st minute as Fiorentina made good of their threat from crossing positions, as Cristiano Biraghi's whipped delivery was met powerfully by Simeone, whose header rippled the back of the net before Donnarumma could react.





However, the joy for the home supporters was short lived as Milan struck back only minutes later. Sportiello, who had very little to do throughout the entire afternoon was able to stop an incoming strike but failed to hold onto the ball, allowing the rebound to fall to the feet of Calhanoglu who slammed the ball home in the 74th minute.

Goaaal Calhanoglu. Awful defense against Suso and the turkish international nets in after the deflected shot of the spaniard. #FiorentinaMilan — empinism (@mykesma) December 30, 2017

The two sides finished the second half with an attacking intent which had been missing for the majority of the clash, with space opening up in the middle of the field for either team to capitalise on.

Yet, in following the theme of the ninety minutes a lack of clinical edge ensured both sides were left to share the spoils.

Whilst neither side were able to round out 2017 with a win, they will be looking to start 2018 with three points and Fiorentina are set to face Inter on Friday, and Milan will host Crotone on Saturday.