Liverpool Fans React Positively on Twitter to Strong Rumours of Daniel Sturridge January Exit

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to react to the strong rumours that their striker Daniel Sturridge is set to leave the Reds in January in the pursuit of first team football. The England forward has struggled with injury for much of his time with the Reds, and Liverpool fans have suggested that leaving Anfield could be the best thing for both the player and the club.

Stoke City and Southampton are reportedly the frontrunners for Sturridge's services, while the likes of West Ham and Newcastle United are also believed to be in the running. Liverpool fans by and large taken the news positively, with some looking ahead to potential replacements for the former Chelsea man.

Southampton paying £25 million for Sturridge means we basically got van Dijk for £50 million.



What a bargain. — ‏ً (@ClinicalFirmino) December 29, 2017

If Sturridge/Ings end up leaving, then I’d go after Gabriel Barbosa.



Currently on loan at Benfica from Inter Milan.

Scored 56-goals in 154 apps for Santos.

Hasn’t had many chances, since leaving Santos.

At only 21, he’s in dire need of revival, and who better than Klopp. pic.twitter.com/k8MBIoGQXI — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) December 29, 2017

Daniel Sturridge being linked with a move away. It'd be great if there was a fantastic striker somewhere in the world with a low release clause we could activate this window. 🤔 — Mik (@MikLFC) December 29, 2017

I'd be a bit surprised if Klopp would go the rest of the way with just Firmino and Solanke. But I think overall selling Sturridge would be a good move. — LFC Fan (@LFC__REDS) December 30, 2017

If rumours are to be believed LFC are set to cut losses with Sturridge if they receive a reasonable offer, LFC want around £25m. Personally, I hope LFC sell him in Jan, get him off the wage bill - around £120k/wk - Would give Ings more of a chance! — Tino Palmer (@Tino_LFC) December 30, 2017

Love Sturridge but it's time to move on! Same with Ings! Would like to keep Origi ahead of them & see how Solanke performs this season — Malik (@MalikLFC19) December 29, 2017

With Sturridge believed to be earning around £150k per week, Liverpool would certainly have the funds available to find a suitable replacement for the striker. Sturridge has made just five Premier League starts for the Reds this season, scoring twice and producing one assist.

With Roberto Firmino and Dominic Solanke both ahead of Sturridge in manager Jürgen Klopp's pecking order, he will surely have to leave Anfield in the pursuit of first team football if he is to stand any chance of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup 2018 in Russia next summer.

Liverpool are set to bring in Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk for a staggering £75m in January - a world record fee for a defender. The big-money move has lead many fans and pundits to suggest that talismanic midfielder Philippe Coutinho could be on the way out, with Barcelona prepared to spend upwards of £130m for the talented Brazilian.