Long-Term Chelsea Target Favours £30m Liverpool Switch as Reds Eye Goalkeeper Reinforcement

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is keen on a summer move to Liverpool despite being lined up as a long-term replacement for the homesick Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea.

The England international, who has joined the Potters in 2013 from Birmingham, has become one of the most established goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last few seasons and is a highly sought after figure.

Despite Chelsea keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, it is understood that the Bristol-born goalkeeper would prefer to move to Anfield in the summer and help push Liverpool to the next level, according to Football London reports.

Chelsea were interested in Butland after being made aware that Courtois, who joined the Blues in 2011 from KRC Genk, is missing his old life in Spain. 

The Belgian international spent three years on loan at Atlético Madrid, filling the gap left by Manchester United-bound goalkeeper David De Gea in the Spanish capital. 

Courtois made 154 appearances for Los Rojiblancos during his spell at the Vicente Calderon, winning one Spanish league title, a Copa del Rey, the Europa League and a UEFA Supercup title.

However, Butland doesn't want to succeed Courtois at Stamford Bridge next season and the England international will snub any move from the reigning Premier League champions in order to secure his dream move to Anfield.

