Mauricio Pochettino Hints at January Purchases Despite Being 'Happy' With Tottenham Squad

Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he would be willing to bring in additions to the Tottenham squad in the upcoming transfer window, if they can improve the team.

Tottenham currently find themselves 21 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and likely to be slugging it out for a place in the top four by May.

However, Spurs can still fight for the Champions League - where they face Juventus in the knockout phase - and the upcoming FA Cup. Squad depth will be needed to compete on all fronts, but the former Southampton boss Pochettino has claimed he only wants the right players.

Bordeaux Reject Tottenham's Opening £30m Offer for Highly-Rated Brazilian Winger Malcom @Joanna_1602 https://t.co/oureKQvdGB — Tottenham Pro (@TottenhamPro) December 30, 2017

The Argentine manager - who has been linked with the likes of Ryan Sessegnon, Wilfried Zaha and Bordeaux starlet Malcom - has insisted he is satisfied with the group at his disposal and will only buy if they can find 'quality players' to help add something to the team.

"For us it's to see if there's an opportunity to try to improve the squad and to sign some good quality players. If it's not possible I'm happy with my squad," he said to Football London.

While Spurs may not be hitting the same heights in the League as last season, they are establishing themselves on the Champions League stage - where they topped a group with holders Real Madrid.

Spurs' next game is against bottom side Swansea on Tuesday night. They currently sit in fifth just a point outside the top four. However, top scorer Harry Kane may miss the clash in Wales due to illness.