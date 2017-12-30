Monchengladbach Chief Claims Returning Reece Oxford Wants to Leave West Ham Permanently

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Borussia Monchengladbach director Max Eberl has claimed that Reece Oxford wants to leave West Ham and continue playing in Germany, following his loan spell with the club.

West Ham recently recalled the teenage defender from his loan spell at Monchengladbach, amid speculation over a permanent deal. 

The young prodigy has played three league games this term, but his time in Germany was cut short due to David Moyes needing to improve his side at the back to ensure Premier League survival.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, Gladbach’s sporting director Eberl spoke out about the German side’s interest in Oxford, as well as the player’s desire to leave the London club.

Erberl said, via the clubs website: “We were informed of their decision to activate the clause and recall him this morning.

“However, we continue to be in talks with West Ham regarding Reece Oxford completing a permanent move to Borussia. It is also the player’s wish to stay at Gladbach.”

The 19-year-old defender has also been linked with a move to RB Leipzig, but instead, he wants his loan move to be resurrected with the Germans - who are targeting a Champions League place - after a promising start with Monchengladbach.

Reece Oxford could be involved in the West Ham set up as soon as Wednesday when they face fellow relegation battlers West Brom at the London stadium.

