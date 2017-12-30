Sergi Roberto Contract Talks Stall Over Release Clause Amid Interest From Juventus

Barcelona and Sergi Roberto are still no closer to finalising the 25-year-old's new contract at the Camp Nou and discussions over a new deal are expected to run well into the new year.

The Catalan side aren't happy with Roberto's current buyout clause, which is set at €40m, and want to increase it tenfold to deter interest from across Europe, according to Marca.

However, the stalling contract talks have alerted Italian giants Juventus to the Spaniard's situation in Catalonia and the Old Lady are considering a move for Roberto - who is being lined up as a long-term replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner, according to Calciomercato.

"Sergi Roberto is a player to look out for the coming years. When he really breaks through, you all will be surprised" - Pep Guardiola, 2011 pic.twitter.com/NHUygoPXZI — FCB One Touch (@fcb_OneTouch) December 23, 2017

Roberto, who came through the youth ranks at Barcelona as a midfielder, has largely been filling in for summer signing Nélson Semedo this season.

The Portuguese right-back, who joined Barcelona from Benfica in a €30m deal back in July, hasn't hit the ground running in Catalonia and has made just 10 La Liga appearances this season.

However, Barcelona want to hold onto their academy graduate and could potentially look to bring Roberto back into their midfield in the future.

Despite their interest in the Spaniard, Juventus are unlikely to be overly aggressive in their approach. The Old Lady have been seen taking their time in their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, hoping that the allure of playing in Turin is enough to convince the player of snubbing offers from elsewhere.