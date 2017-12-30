Surprise Manchester City Star Is Most Prolific Passer Across 8 of Europe's Top Leagues This Season

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has been revealed to be the most prolific passer this season in eight of Europe's top leagues, beating teammate Fernandinho to first place.

Otamendi has been in terrific form for the Citizens so far this season. He has featured 19 times in the Premier League and helped his side to eight clean sheets, while also contributing with four goals. City are currently top of the league, 15 points clear of second-placed Manchester Untied.

But one of the biggest things that Otamendi has contributed to this season is, surprisingly, his passing. That's according to Goal, who have revealed that the City defender has played 1734 passes this season, which is more than any player in leagues including: England, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Turkey and the Netherlands.

Otamendi has played more passes (1734) than ANY player in the top flights of England, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Turkey and the Netherlands. He's got 34 more than Fernandinho in second. Across the continent, he has 315 more than his closest challenger (Jorginho). pic.twitter.com/FmFwKlpmiV — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) December 29, 2017

The 29-year-old out-passed fellow Man City teammate Fernandinho, who was second, by 34 passes. Looking across the continent, the closest player to the Argentinian star was Napoli's Jorginho - who was remarkably 315 passes behind Otamendi.

It's no wonder that manager Pep Guardiola praised the star ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace this Sunday. He referred to the defender as 'superman' and explained what impressed him most about his player.

According to the Daily Mail, the Manchester City boss said that: "John [Stones] is much, much better but he is not ready for 90 minutes. For the next games he'll be fit. It's huge news. We have a superman in the team in Nico.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Without Nico we wouldn't have done what we'd done. He's been amazing. Even with pain, in the ankle and knee, he always fights.

"What I admire the most is the fact that maybe something is not his strength but he tries and he does it. It's not easy to play 40 meters in front. It's so demanding. These kind of things can only happen if you are brave.

"He's reading the situations on where to pass amazingly. I'm really impressed. He's reading it well. The runs in behind, when to jump, when not to."