Theo Walcott Sets Conditions for Arsenal Exit Ahead of January Transfer Window

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott isn't ready to end his time in north London on a permanent basis and has requested that he leaves on a six-month loan deal to get regular first-team football and regain his form, according to Football London.

The England international is deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates, even with Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil destined to leave the club before next season.





However, Walcott is only willing to leave temporarily - on similar conditions to Jack Wilshere's loan to Bournemouth last season - as he still believes he is good enough to play for one of the 'Big Six' in the Premier League.

My ideal January for Arsenal:

1. Walcott sold, Zaha signed.

2. Alexis sold, replaced with Mahrez. Ideally I want to keep him but he'll leave.

3 Ozil, Wilshere and Ramsey contract extension announced.

4. Sign a DM, ideally Nzonzi

5. Sign a top CB, ideally Rugani

#COYG 🤞 — Lets Talk Arsenal 🔴 ⚪️ (@ltarsenal) December 30, 2017

Everton and Southampton are both interested in bringing Walcott to their clubs during the winter transfer window, with the 28-year-old's wages - believed to be in excess of £100,000 - the only stumbling block each side faces.

However, a loan move could suit all parties involved. Both Everton and Southampton could negotiate a deal where they only pay a percentage of Walcott's wage, while a run of good performances would see his sell on value for Arsenal increase dramatically ahead of the summer transfer window.

Walcott has spent over 10 years with Arsenal following his £10m move from Southampton in 2006. He has gone on to make 396 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, scoring 108 goals and registering 78 assists.

Despite never living up to the high expectations placed on him as a 16-year-old, Walcott has been an outstanding servant for the club and is one of just two current Arsenal players who have reached over 100 goals for the Gunners.