VIRAL | La foto de Beckham que ha dado la vuelta al mundo

So proud of Eric for being awarded an MBE ... Someone that has done so much for me personally and for a man that as a kid scared the hell out of me but prepared me for the career I was going to have for club and country .. This honour is for the work that he has done for Manchester United producing great young players year after year .. Congratulations Eric to you and your family .... @manchesterunited

