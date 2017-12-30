West Ham Vice-Chairman Criticises Signing of Robert Snodgrass as January Window Approaches

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has criticised the signing of Robert Snodgrass, claiming the Scot added 'little' to the London side's abilities.

Ex-West Ham boss Slaven Bilic signed Snodgrass from Hull for £10m in the last January window, and he struggled to establish himself at the London Stadium last season.

His struggles to get in the Hammers’ side saw him loaned out to Aston Villa in the summer, and it seems his West Ham future is in doubt after Brady’s latest comments.

AFP/GettyImages

In her column for Sun, she wrote: "Yes, we’ve tried it before and sometimes it’s worked. Other times, there has been an element of ‘We must do something, anything’ — and we’ve paid for ill-fitting players.

"Robert Snodgrass wasn’t exactly a triumph, while Hammers fans could name several foreign players who added little.

Hello and welcome back to the latest episode of "West Ham's board slating players who they are still employing". This episode, Karren Brady becomes the second member of the trio to forget that West Ham are still paying Snodgrass' wages https://t.co/1ok8i4j3NE — Cartlon Cole (@_CarltonCole9) December 30, 2017

"The obvious fact is we need one or two who the manager believes will be a real plus. But no bargains that fall apart under the Prem’s pressure."

These comments by Brady come after West Ham’s co-owner David Sullivan publicly said Snodgrass 'hasn't done well enough' at the beginning of December.

West Ham manager David Moyes has already got his eye on the likes of Stoke City's Joe Allen and Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey to try and help the Hammers' fight for survival.

West Ham sit in 17th place and just one point above the drop zone in what's been a frustrating first half of the season for the Hammers. They face fellow strugglers West Brom on Wednesday and will hope to bring in fresh faces by then as they look to turn their torrid season around.