Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Likens Himself to Sir Alex Ferguson Ahead of Record-Breaking Clash

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has claimed he holds a similar passion towards football to that of Manchester United management great Sir Alex Ferguson as he prepares to eclipse the Scot's 810-game record on Sunday. 

The Frenchman will take charge of his 811th Premier League clash when the Gunners travel to West Bromwich Albion this weekend, rather fittingly the place of the ex-Red Devils chief's final outing during his side's 5-5 draw which closed the north west club's most recent title winning campaign back in 2013. 

As the 68-year-old prepares for what seems to be a landmark that may never be reached again due to the current English top-flight managerial trigger-happy climate, he revealed that he has not spoken to his former dugout nemesis, but has likened himself to Ferguson, even if his trophy cabinet is sparse in comparison. 

“I have not been on the phone with [Sir Alex], we had other things to do!” Wenger told Arsenal's official website

“I saw that he was at the Manchester United game this week, but it is always a pleasure to meet each other now.

“We don’t compete anymore and it was always a big rivalry of course, but overall I believe that we tried to have a positive attitude towards the game and to get our teams to play in a positive way.

“We have a similar passion, different personalities of course, but I respect and admire Ferguson for what he has done and for his high desire to win. That is why it is an achievement to have lasted for such a long time, similar to what he has done.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters