Arsenal to Revive Their Interests in January for Summer Target Thomas Lemar

Arsene Wenger could well resurrect his interest in Thomas Lemar as Arsenal search desperately to replace the void soon to left by wantaway striker Alexis Sanchez. Lemar was heavily pursued by the Gunners during the summer, which was a tiresome negotiation battle that culminated into a late £90m offer being rebuffed by Monaco.

However, having failed to secure him in the Summer, Arsenal will try again in January according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol. Solhekol told Sky Sports (via The Sport Review): 'At the moment, it could be resurrected, Arsenal could be interested,' Solhekol told Sky Sports News. 'Liverpool are interested as well. Would they go in January again?'

Jurgen Klopp is also seeking to replace his own void in the shape of Philippe Coutinho who has been heavily linked away to Barcelona. With the Brazilian still speculated to leave Anfield, Klopp could rival Arsenal for Lemar in January.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Monaco boss Jardim was defiant to let his 22-year-old winger go in the Summer, and will probably keep up the same hard-ball veneer when the transfer window opens its door in January. Lemar has appeared in 13 Ligue 1 games thus far, scoring two goals and assisting four goals.

With Sanchez edging closer to a switch to leaders Manchester City, Wenger will not want to go into the second half of the campaign undermanned for his chase to return back to the top four.

Arsenal currently sits in sixth place in the table and head to the Hawthorns on Sunday to take on West Brom.