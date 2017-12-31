Everton vs Manchester United Match Preview: Past Meeting, Form, Team News & More

Two north west Premier League clubs lock horns on New Year's Day as Everton host Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Both clubs will want to get 2018 off to the best possible start with a victory, and this tasty affair promises to be yet another bruising clash between the Toffees and Red Devils.

Here's all you'll need to know ahead of Monday's match.

Previous Meeting

Manchester United ripped Everton apart at Old Trafford back in September as Jose Mourinho's men ran out 4-0 winners over the hapless Blues.

Antonio Valencia's fourth-minute thunderbolt got the hosts up and running very early on, but it took until the final seven minutes of the contest before Everton collapsed in the summer sun.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, an Anthony Martial penalty and former Toffee Romelu Lukaku all struck late on to condemn Ronald Koeman's men to their heaviest defeat to United in 16 years.

Form

Providing they don't suffer defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday, Everton will have extended their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Sam Allardyce's men, pre-Cherries, had racked up five wins and three draws since their 4-1 thrashing by Southampton and will either look to add to that impressive run or bounce back from a shock defeat on the south coast.

United, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch in recent weeks as they went three matches without victory ahead of their home encounter with the Saints.

Mourinho's men will either find themselves 18 points off bitter rivals Manchester City if they lose to Southampton, or may have just held on to their coat tails if they chalk up their first win since the slender 2-1 triumph over West Brom two weeks earlier.

Team News

Providing Everton suffer no injuries against Bournemouth, Allardyce will be able to call upon the same available players who featured against the relegation-threatened side.

Idrissa Gueye could return from a hamstring strain but the club's other injured personnel will be unavailable for selection once more.

United have their own injury problems and it will be touch and go if any of them return to face the Toffees.

Anthony Martial and Matteo Darmian could pass fitness tests to play some part, but the likes of Chris Smalling, Marouane Fellaini and Eric Bailly are some way off returning.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina; Lookman, Schneiderlin, Rooney, McCarthy, Bolasie; Calvert-Lewin.

Predicted Manchester United Lineup: De Gea; Young, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Herrera, Mata; Ibrahimovic.

Prediction

With no win over United in almost three years, Everton are due a triumph over one of their nearest rivals.

United will want to continue their unbeaten run over the Toffees by inflicting a first defeat for Allardyce since he took up the reins, but it is likely that the pair will have to share the spoils come 10pm on new Year's Day.

The home side are much more resilient defensively and, as long as they can nick a goal down the other end, should hold United to a draw in L4.



Prediction: Everton 1-1 Manchester United