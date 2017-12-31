Guardiola Claims Sanchez Will Stay at Arsenal While Wenger Fumes Over Questions Regarding His Future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been linked with a move for Arsenal's wantaway star Alexis Sanchez since the summer, and is believed to have come close to signing the Chilean. But he has said that he reckons the former Barcelona man will remain at the Emirates.

Sanchez, who has failed to agree a new contract with the Gunners, will be free to negotiate with other clubs in January, with his contract expiration date set in June. But it would be in Arsenal's best interest to sell him in the next window if he keeps stalling over a new deal, something which appears very likely at the moment.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Reports claim that Sanchez's move to City was only hindered by the Gunners' failure to land Thomas Lemar from Monaco over the summer, and the Etihad side are expected to have a go at him again.

Guardiola, however, says he doesn't see the 29-year-old leaving Arsenal.

"I don't know. He is a player for Arsenal and I think he is going to stay there," he was quoted as saying by Goal's Sam Lee.

"We will have internal meetings and see what is for the best, but he is an Arsenal player and I think he will be."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, meanwhile, appears to have had it with questions over the player's future, lashing out at the media in a recent press conference by saying he isn't in the attacker's head.

"When he plays well it's a problem," he told reporters after the Londoners' 3-2 win over Crystal Palace during the week. "When is it not a problem? It's unbelievable.

"You judge a player on whether he played well or not and you comment on it after that. I am not a psychologist to know what is in his head, if he is short-term or long-term.

"You turn up to play football, that’s it. After that you judge, did he play well or not well."