Ibrahimovic Hits Out at Swedish Media in Claim That They 'Cannot Accept' Him

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

He may be Sweden's record goalscorer of all time and the recipient of Swedish player of the year 11 times, but Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that he is being unfairly treated in his home country.

This comes from an interview on French channel Canal Plus (H//T 101GreatGoals), in which ex-Leeds United player Oliver Dacourt asks Ibrahimovic a series of hard-hitting questions.

The Swede believes that the media attack him because “they cannot accept that I am Ibrahimovic”.

When asked if perhaps he is too arrogant, Ibrahimovic replied: "That doesn’t matter. I’m the best there is. Either you are proud or you are not."

Ibrahimovic has certainly never been one to shy away from controversy. He has been known to fall out with team-mates and managers in the past, most notably Pep Guardiola, his ex-manager at Barcelona who he reportedly called "The most immature" manager he has had. 

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The Swede faces another frustrating spell on the sidelines having missed United's 0-0 draw with Southampton, with Mourinho confirming he looks like being out for at least a month.

Ibrahimovic had only returned to first team action the week before against Burnley, but a persistent knee problem looks like it will continue to plague the 36-year-old's season.

